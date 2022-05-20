Watch CBS News
Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  

