Davie neighbors urge caution as community faces flooding

Robert Hughson is feeling optimistic that the river that's formed in front of his house will go away. It flooded yesterday and again today. He lives near I-75 and I-595 in Davie.

"We woke up yesterday to go to work, and we couldn't; water was all the way up to, as you can see, where the dirt is," he said.

Robert, his wife, and kids have been stuck for two days. He doesn't dare drive through the flood water; it could ruin his car. It's more than a foot deep in some places.

"When we walked outside, there were like five cars like that one and that one just floating around," Hughson said, pointing them out to CBS News Miami.

Many of his neighbors parked on high ground just outside their subdivision.

"If they bring their car into the driveway, they're going to be stuck. If they park their car and just walk home, and if they need to leave, they can just walk back to their car, and it's safe," he said.

"Many drivers are finding flooded roads, dikes between Griffin and Stirling in Southwest Ranches," said neighbor Doyle Stevenson. "These little cars, they shouldn't be going through it. You got one lady stuck in the ditch with water up to her door."

Others decided it's not worth the risk.

"Where it says 'no U-turn,' I U-turned; it was way too deep," another driver said.