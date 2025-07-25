Davie farm owner arrested on 16 animal cruelty charges, police say

A local farm sits empty of animals and children after Davie police arrested its owner Thursday on 16 counts of animal cruelty.

Officers said the animals at "Family Farms" were severely underfed, prompting their removal and charges against owner Robert Hoover.

Animals found in poor condition, report says

According to an arrest report, police conducted covert investigations and observed alarming conditions on the property.

"Both times the bovines on the property have their spinal columns, ribs, and hip bone protruding that would suggest they are being underfed," the report states. Officers also noted,

"The bovines did not have any visible food in their pens and relied on patrons purchasing food from the business to feed them." The report continues, "The bovines stampede to visitors when they are presented with food that suggests they are hungry and not being fed."

Attorney defends farm practices

Hoover's attorney, David Braun, pushed back on the allegations, calling them unfounded and pointing to Hoover's longstanding commitment to his animals.

"I've been to the farm dozens of times and I know what lengths he takes to take care of his animals and make sure they have what they need," Braun said.

Braun also attributed the accusations to personal grievances rather than genuine concern. "I think it's just, some of it is a lack of understanding of how a farm operates and some of it is just downright ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, other folks that have not been happy with something, some aspect or dealings with Mr. Hoover," he said.

He added that Hoover has faced similar claims in the past, all of which were dismissed.

"Their instinct is to just go for that allegation of animal abuse and it's really a shame, too bad," Braun said.

Hoover has posted bond and is expected to be released shortly. As a condition of his release, he is prohibited from possessing any animals.