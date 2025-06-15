1 dead after fiery crash shuts down Griffin Road in Davie, police say

At least one person is dead after a fiery crash in Broward County forced Griffin Road to shut down on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., Davie Police responded to the area near 15200 Griffin Rd. regarding a two-vehicle accident with one of those vehicles "fully engulfed." Police said one person died at the scene.

At this time, westbound Griffin Road is closed at Southwest 148th Avenue and the Interstate 75 entrances at Griffin Road cannot be accessed by east or westbound traffic, Davie Police said.

Police are urging the public to seek alternative routes as the road closures are expected to last "several hours."

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.