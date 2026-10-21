3 injured in violent Davie crash involving van, recycling truck, police say

Drivers in Davie are being asked to seek an alternate route after a violent crash early Wednesday morning forced officials to shut down several lanes of S. State Road 7, according to police.

According to Davie police, officers responded to the 4000 block of S. State Road 7 to investigate reports of a traffic crash in the area.

Video from the scene showed that the crash appeared to involve a van and a large recycling truck.

Police said three adult passengers in the van were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route because all three northbound lanes on S. State Road 7 are shut down from Orange Drive (Southwest 45th Street) to Oakes Road (Southwest 36th Street).

Police said that Traffic Homicide Detectives also responded to the scene and continue to actively investigate the incident.

However, police added, the crash did not appear to be criminal in nature.

No other details were available.