Darvin Williams becomes Opa-locka's city manager

MIAMI - The City of Opa-locka voted Friday to make interim City Manager Darvin Williams their official city manager.

Out of 98 candidates, three finalists were selected.

Before the commission voted, the public had their say about whom they wanted to see in the position.

"He call residents. He check on us," said one resident.

"I think it would be an abomination to get rid of the city manager. I think he's doing a very good job. Apparently, all of y'all don't feel that way," said Alfonso Irvin, a resident.

"I can tell you, I am Opa-locka, Mr Williams is Opa-locka," said Kenneth Ottley, the Opa-locka police chief.

Residents, business owners and the police chief showed up and said Williams needed the permanent spot.

People say he has shown up for them since he assumed the position of interim city manager.

That included residents of Glorieta Gardens Apartments who have faced issues like flooding, mold and deplorable living conditions.

"He's the only person who makes us feel like he cares about us. You guys probably care about us too, but we don't see it," said Jazmin Wayans, Glorieta Gardens resident.

"I stands with Mr. Williams. I'm for Mr. Williams. Keep him. He's the only thing helping us right now. He all we got at this point," said Julissa, Glorieta Gardens resident.

After hearing from residents, the three candidates' experience and background checks were presented to the commission.

They answered questions for the city leaders all in front of the public.

Then in a 3 to 2 ballot vote, the interim city manager became the city manager.

CBS News Miami spoke one-on-one with Williams and we asked him about his plans for the city.

"More work needs to be done. It's a hard sale but more work needs to be done and I'm committed to getting there," said Williams.