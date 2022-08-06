Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch celebrates 107th birthday

MIAMI - Celebrating another year of life is always a gift, but Friday a community honored Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch.

It is quite a milestone for Mrs. Evelyn Williams.

She celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her loved ones this week.

Mrs. Williams's great-granddaughter Angel Williams spoke with CBS4 about the significance of this day.

"It's a blessing. It's an emotional thing. Yes it's emotional just being able to celebrate 107 years with someone," said Angel Williams, Evelyn's great-granddaughter.

Evelyn was born in 1915.

Her family told us more about her amazing journey over the years.

"My grandmother has been a Sunday school teacher, a missionary worker and she worked Broward County polls for over 50 years.

In 2020, she was given a proclamation for August 2nd to be Evelyn Williams Appreciation Day for the county and the city.

She is also in the pioneer books for Broward County and in the legislation," said Janice Williams, her granddaughter.

Her family told us she is still able to read and loves when her family reads to her.

Her favorite book is the bible.

"I just thank God she is still able to be with us," said Janice Williams.

Mrs. Williams moved to Dania Beach in the 1930s and to this day she still lives in the first house she purchased in the area.