Broward man fatally shoots driver, injures alleged robber during Dania Beach incident, BSO says

A man shot and injured an alleged robber and fatally wounded another suspect who tried to run him over during an incident in Dania Beach Saturday evening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that around 6:52 p.m., authorities received several reports of a shooting near the 600 block of Stirling Road.

Responding deputies learned a subject had been shot after allegedly robbing both a bystander and a business near the 800 block of Stirling Road.

Investigators said the alleged robber was shot by the bystander and found in the parking lot of the business. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the injured suspect to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives learned a second man attempted to run the bystander over while the shooting unfolded. The bystander fired at the vehicle in fear for his safety, deputies said.

The vehicle was later found near the 100 block of Phippen Waiters Road in Dania Beach.

The driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Detectives with BSO's Crime Scene, Robbery and Homicide Units responded and continue to investigate the circumstances of the case.