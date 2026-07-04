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1 person dead, 6, including children, injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Broward, officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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One person is dead and six people, including children, are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Dania Beach, officials say.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue (BSFR), they responded to reports of the crash in the 200 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.

Upon arrival, BSFR emergency officials identified six injured individuals at the scene and transferred them to Memorial Regional Hospital as trauma alerts. Four of them were adults, and two were pediatric patients. Their conditions are unknown.

A seventh person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing. 

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