Man, teens get into fight outside Dania Beach McDonald's, BSO says

The Broward Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to investigate a fight that broke out between a man and a group of teenagers at a Dania Beach McDonald's at the end of August.

Few details have been released, but the BSO told CBS News Miami in a statement that deputies responded to the McDonald's on South Federal Highway just before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

According to investigators, an adult man, who hasn't been identified, threatened to fight a group of juveniles and then left the restaurant.

The juveniles then left the restaurant and followed the man outside, and that's when deputies said a fight broke out.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said the man and the juveniles were gone.

Deputies said they were later able to make contact and speak with some of the juveniles were involved, and no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing, the BSO said.