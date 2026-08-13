Driver arrested in Dania Beach hit-and-run that damaged wheelchair user's chair, deputies say

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a wheelchair user and damaged his chair in Dania Beach.

BSO announced that they took Jean Pierre Luis, 70, into custody, charging him with leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.

Deputies said the crash happened Monday morning when Pierre Luis allegedly drove through an intersection and struck Jorge Gonzalez, who was crossing the street in his chair. Surveillance video captured the collision and showed the driver leaving the area.

Video shows a driver, who BSO identified as Jean Pierre Luis, hit Jorge Gonzalez and damage his wheelchair. CBS News Miami

Gonzalez said his hip and back are sore. His wheelchair, which is two months old, was damaged in the crash and needs repair to the back wheels.

Gonzalez and his attorney said they are grateful to BSO for making the case a priority and identifying the man they believe is responsible.

"That makes me feel at ease. To know that person is not on the streets, which can hurt someone else and take off just the same way he did me. God forbid he kills the next person," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he has been on high alert while traveling through the streets since the collision.

He and his attorney said they plan to take further legal action in the case. For now, Gonzalez said he is focused on healing from his injuries and getting his wheelchair repaired.o