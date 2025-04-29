"Dangerous dog" bill one step closer to becoming law in Florida

A bill aimed at improving how Florida identifies and regulates dangerous dogs is one step closer to becoming a law.

House Bill 593, or The Pam Rock Act, was named after a mail carrier who was mauled to death in Putnam County in 2022. The bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate on Monday.

The measure will now return to the House for a final vote after previous unanimous approval in that chamber.

The bill would require that any dog suspected of seriously injuring or killing a person be immediately seized during an investigation. It also mandates that owners of dogs classified as dangerous obtain at least $100,000 in liability insurance.

Microchipping dangerous dogs would also become mandatory.

Florida representative wants to hold dangerous dog owners accountable

The bill was filed by Rep. Judson Sapp who said the bill was brought to him by the Rock family after Pam's death.

"This issue is personal to me, and I am committed to ensuring that owners of dangerous dogs are held accountable for their actions," Sapp said.

Sapp said the bill will address the rising number of attacks and fatalities caused by dangerous dogs in Florida by clearly defining what constitutes a dangerous dog, establishing a tracking system and providing a process for removal when necessary. At the same time, it includes safeguards to prevent misidentification and protect responsible pet owners.

If passed, the bill will go into effect on July 1.