Dane Myers' 2-run homer in 7th inning lifts Marlins past White Sox in matchup of MLB's worst teams

Dane Myers had a go-ahead two run homer in the seventh inning and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Myers' 420-foot drive off White Sox reliever Michael Soroka (0-9), his second homer of the season, erased a 3-2 deficit and scored Jake Burger, who had reached on a leadoff walk.

The 28-year-old Myers, a converted pitcher, platoons with right-fielder Jesús Sánchez and usually hits against left-handers. But when Sánchez experienced hamstring soreness Saturday, manager Skip Schumaker allowed him to face the right-handed Soroka.

"It feels good not only to come through but for Skip to have the trust in me and take that at-bat," Myers said. "I know we've got good lefty sticks on the bench, so Skip giving me that at-bat felt good to come through."

Myers is 4 for 8 through the first two games of the series, and Schumaker said he will start again Sunday.

"It's funny how this game works," Schumaker said. "I was trying to stay away from Sánchez because of his hamstring. If he was healthy, I would have pinch hit Myers. Shows you how smart I am, and Myers stays in the game and hits a home run."

Xavier Edwards singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game skid and improved to 31-58, next to last in the MLB.

Huascar Brazoban (1-1) struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief. A.J. Puk got three outs in the eighth inning and Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

"I feel really good when we have a lead after the sixth inning," Schumaker said.

The White Sox got consecutive RBI doubles by Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn and took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. But Chicago, which has the worst record in the majors at 26-65, was held hitless the rest of the way and struck out a total of 13 times.

Luis Robert Jr. put Chicago on the board early against Marlins starter Yonny Chirinos with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the first.

The Marlins got to 3-1 on Myers' RBI single in the bottom of the third and made Chicago starter Garrett Crochet throw 44 pitches in the fourth, when Vidal Brujan hit a run-scoring single.

Crochet's 93-pitch outing ended after he retired Burger on a pop out to close the fourth. The 25-year-old left-hander gave up two runs and five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

"I didn't think I threw too many pitches over the heart, but when I did, they resulted in base hits," Crochet said. "I think the most I'm upset about are the three walks. Just a lot of unnecessary traffic that I caused for myself."

Chirinos allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. The 30-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out five.

"Felt good out there, I was attacking and putting the ball in play," Chirinos said. "Most of all, you get to learn from your mistakes and that's what keeps you there longer in the game."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) is working out with the club in Miami, but has not been cleared to throw. ... 1B Josh Bell had the day off.

UP NEXT

RHP Jonathon Cannon (1-2, 4.62 ERA) will start the series finale for the White Sox on Sunday against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (1-2, 7.17).

