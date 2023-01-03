Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field; game "temporarily suspended"

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was "temporarily suspended" following the injury.

The game was in the final moments of the first quarter when the 24-year-old Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It's not clear exactly what happened, but a correspondent for ESPN, which is broadcasting the game, said that Hamlin "made a hit, he got up, took a couple of steps and then just fell to the ground."

Medical personnel treated Hamlin on the field for about ten minutes, including administering CPR, before an ambulance was driven onto the field, the announcers said. Hamlin appeared to be given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance.

ESPN announcers said that Hamlin's mother was in attendance at the game and rode with him in the ambulance.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The game was "temporarily suspended," referees said, and the players went back into their respective locker rooms. Many had crowded around Hamlin while he was being treated and several appeared to be distressed.

A decision to cancel the game would have to be made by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, ESPN announcers said.

"The entire Bills team is out on the field right now," said the ESPN correspondent. "Several players are down on their knees, others are holding hands, praying. You can just see the worried looks on their faces."

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Several other teams sent well-wishes to Hamlin and the Bills, who were playing an away game at Cinncinnati's Paycor Stadium.

Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization ❤️💙 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

Sending big prayers & love to @HamlinIsland right now 🙏🙏🙏 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "praying" for Hamlin and that "our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community."

This is a developing story and will be updated.