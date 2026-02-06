Miami Cybertruck driver arrested in DUI crash that killed a woman just before Christmas, deputies say

A Cybertruck driver is in custody after police say he caused a high-speed DUI crash that left one woman dead a few days before Christmas.

Dayron Ramirez-Mesa, 21, turned himself in on Thursday to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, facing charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving with damage to property or person, and DUI with damage to property or person, his arrest report said. This is in connection with a crash from Dec. 14 that left Dayana Abreu Perez dead.

Mugshot of Dayron Ramirez-Mesa, 21, who is accused of speeding his cybertruck while under the influence resulting in the death of a woman Miami-Dade Corrections

What deputies say happened during the December crash

Authorities said that Ramirez-Mesa was driving west on Southwest 56th Street when he ran a red light and struck two vehicles that were making a left turn at the intersection.

One of those drivers was Abreu-Perez who was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and later died from her injuries.

When deputies responded to the scene, they suspected Ramirez-Mesa of a DUI due to bloodshot eyes and smelling alcohol on him, according to the arrest report.

They tested his blood three times and one of the results came back as 0.18 blood alcohol level, which is double the legal limit.

The arrest report also stated that Ramirez-Mesa was driving at least twice the speed limit, which was 40 miles per hour. At just seconds before the crash, his car's black box showed that he was going up to 97 miles per hour.

Ramirez-Mesa was taken into MDSO custody and transported to TGK.