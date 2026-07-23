New video shows Miami-Dade voyeurism suspect near neighbor's home the same morning as alleged incident

New surveillance video has emerged showing an alleged voyeur in Cutler Bay wandering another woman's home on the same morning he was accused of exposing himself outside a 12-year-old girl's window.

26-year-old Fabian Izaguirrecepero is facing charges of indecent exposure and voyeurism.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reported that the incident began at 3 a.m. Monday, when the 12-year-old girl told her father she heard someone knocking on her bedroom window. Authorities allege Izaguirrecepero was captured on surveillance video exposing himself outside the home and returned to the residence five separate times that day.

Following a search of the area, detectives identified that the suspect frequented a nearby gas station and subsequently arrested him at his home, located about a third of a mile from the victim's residence.

Neighbor Maddie Castro provided additional surveillance footage to CBS News Miami, stating the suspect was seen wandering near her home on the same morning as the alleged incident. Castro told CBS News Miami she is "troubled" by the case but declined to comment on camera.

During a hearing Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges, with prosecutors describing the defendant as a danger to the community. Izaguirrecepero's mother described her son as a "very good person."

On Thursday, Izaguirrecepero appeared in bond court again. His attorney, Rick Hermida, requested a hearing to challenge the probable cause found for the voyeurism charges.

"There has been video released to the media showing the height of the window that the state says my client peered through," Hermida told the court. "There are blinds on the window, and my client was 6 feet away and could not have a line of sight."

Judge Glazer scheduled a probable cause hearing for 10:30 a.m. Friday, at which prosecutors said a detective would be present. Hermida indicated he intends to enter a plea of not guilty and seek discovery of the evidence. Izaguirrecepero is currently being held without bond.

Prior to this arrest, Izaguirrecepero was out on bond in a separate case involving charges of possessing child pornography. He also faces a pending voyeurism case from February of last year, in which he is accused of placing a cell phone in a Target fitting room on Miami Beach to record a 31-year-old woman.