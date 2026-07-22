Miami-Dade man accused of exposing himself at 12-year-old girl's bedroom window, deputies say

A 26-year-old Cutler Bay man was arrested on charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure following an investigation into reports of a man repeatedly targeting a 12-year-old girl's home.

Fabian Izaguirrecepero appeared in court before Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, who found probable cause for the charges. Glazer set the defendant's bond at $25,500 and ordered that he remain under house arrest with a GPS monitor upon his release.

The judge also issued a stay-away order preventing contact with the 12-year-old victim.

According to an arrest report, the girl's father contacted police after reporting that a man knocked on her bedroom window at 3 a.m. Monday. Surveillance video from the home reportedly captured the suspect approaching the house, exposing himself, and engaging in further obscene behavior. Police say the suspect was seen returning to the home five additional times.

Authorities tracked the suspect after surveillance footage captured his vehicle at a nearby gas station he frequented. He was subsequently arrested at his home.

Detective Luis Sierra of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office stated that the victim was traumatized by the encounters.

"She can't even go to the kitchen," Sierra said. "It's kind of disturbing that he came back at different hours of the night and did the same thing in front of the window, and thankfully the parents... they reviewed the footage, and they called the police immediately and gave us excellent video, and we were able to apprehend him".

The arrest report notes that Izaguirrecepero was already out on bond for 17 counts of alleged child pornography possession. He was also arrested last year in a separate case involving accusations that he placed a cell phone in a Miami Beach Target fitting room to record a woman changing into a swimsuit, a crime to which the Sheriff's Office says he confessed.

Defense attorney Rick Hermida said his client had been overcharged and anticipates he will be cleared. "Once all the evidence comes to light, he will be vindicated," Hermida said.

Detective Sierra urged the public to contact police immediately if they believe they or someone they know has been victimized by the suspect.