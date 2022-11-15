Current, former members of Hammocks HOA accused in $2 million theft, fraud

MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing millions from the association have been arrested.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will announce details of the charges that include fraud, money laundering, and racketeering Tuesday afternoon.

The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.

The charges stem from a long running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.

Investigators said Gallego that when she was the association's treasurer from 2015 to 2017, she redirected HCA funds totaling $49,826 to a private investigations firm, KP Assurance, for surveillance work on a home Gallego owns with her husband outside of the Hammocks community.

She's accused of HCA resources to go after enemies, harass rival association members, and sue people she felt were "targeting her unjustly," according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Gallego also reportedly made numerous personal charges on the association's credit card without the required authorization of the HCA. Investigators say that from November 2016 to March 2018, Gallego spent a total of $59,716.51 for her personal use.

Gallego is now facing additional charges. Prosecutors are also charging her husband, Antonio Gonzalez, according to the Miami Herald, who is accused of running two companies that reaped at least $1.26 million in HCA funds.

Also charged are the current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, and Yoleidis Lopez Garcia who served on the board between 2016 and 2022, according to the Miami Herald.