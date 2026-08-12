Cuban woman unlawfully gained U.S. citizenship while hiding role in $4.6 million healthcare fraud, DOJ says

A federal jury has convicted a Cuban woman of fraudulently obtaining her U.S. citizenship by hiding her role in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme during the naturalization process, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Tania Rosa Rodriguez, 57, applied for naturalization in 2017 and was granted citizenship in 2018. On her application, she stated she had never committed a crime for which she had not been arrested. That was not true, according to the DOJ.

Rodriguez was already participating in a healthcare fraud conspiracy at the time she applied, court records cited by federal prosecutors showed. The scheme lasted seven years and resulted in approximately $4.6 million in fraudulent healthcare claims, the DOJ said.

Rodriguez was previously convicted in federal court for her role in that conspiracy.

The jury found her guilty of one count of unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization. She faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

"American citizenship cannot be lawfully obtained through fraud and concealment," U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida said. "While participating in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud conspiracy, this defendant sought U.S. citizenship and concealed her criminal conduct from the government. A federal jury has now held her accountable."

Homeland Security Investigations Miami is handling the investigation.

The prosecution is being handled by the Border and Immigration Crimes Enforcement Section, a unit created by Reding Quiñones in November 2025 to focus on immigration fraud, border security and related federal crimes in South Florida.

A federal judge will determine Rodriguez's sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

No sentencing date was announced.