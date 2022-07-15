Watch CBS News
Local News

Cuban migrants in makeshift boat land on Dania Beach

By Deborah Souverain

/ CBS Miami

Cuban migrants land on Dania Beach
Cuban migrants land on Dania Beach 02:31

HOLLYWOOD - A group of Cuban migrants came ashore on Dania Beach on Thursday night.

The six men, in a makeshift boat, paddled in around 7 p.m.

People on the beach ran over to offer them water, snacks, and even cellphones so they could call family members in the U.S.

The group said they came from Cuba and it took them six days to get here.

After looking at the boat, those on the beach said they could understand why the journey took nearly a week.

"It's literally made of tires and random things they threw together and melted the tires to combine, they traveled a long way, there are paddles inside the boat. I just feel like if they made it all the way here, they should be able to stay. They did a lot to get here to have a better life," said Alexis Price.

This is the second group of Cuban migrants to arrive in South Florida by boat within the last two days. Earlier this week, a group of 25 landed on Key Biscayne near Crandon Park.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, within the past 12 months, nearly three thousand Cuban migrants have been picked up. Most of them were not granted asylum in the U.S. 

Deborah Souverain
Deborah-Souverain.jpg

Deborah Souverain is a results-driven CBS4 News multimedia journalist with a great appetite for digital media.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.