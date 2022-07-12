Cuban migrants picked up after coming ashore near Key Biscayne

MIAMI - A group of Cuban migrants came ashore at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne.

The 25 migrants, which included men, women, and a child, arrived overnight. One of the men said that they left from Cardenas.

Miami-Dade police said they all appeared to be in good health, officers handed out water.

The group was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

This year an increasing number of Cubans are making the dangerous journey to the U.S. to escape the island.