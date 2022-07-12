Watch CBS News
Local News

Cuban migrants picked up after coming ashore near Key Biscayne

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Cuban migrants land at Crandon Park
Cuban migrants land at Crandon Park 00:36

MIAMI - A group of Cuban migrants came ashore at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne.

The 25 migrants, which included men, women, and a child, arrived overnight. One of the men said that they left from Cardenas.

Miami-Dade police said they all appeared to be in good health, officers handed out water.

The group was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol. 

This year an increasing number of Cubans are making the dangerous journey to the U.S. to escape the island. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 7:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.