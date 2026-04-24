Cuba says political prisoners not part of U.S. talks as tensions grow over reforms and pressure

Cuba said releasing political prisoners is not part of any agreement with the United States, pushing back on reports as the two countries engage in quiet, high-level negotiations.

Officials in Havana said Washington has not secured any commitment tied to detainees, even as pressure mounts from the U.S. for sweeping economic and political reforms. Earlier this month, representatives from both countries held undisclosed meetings in Havana, signaling a potential shift in relations.

The United States has warned Cuba that failure to enact reforms could lead to increased economic pressure and possibly further action, including military intervention. Cuban officials, however, say they are open to talks across a range of issues but caution against escalating tensions.

"We have been seeing what is happening all over the world, in our region, in the Middle East. So we are not naive. We are preparing for all the scenarios," said Cuba's ambassador to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberon Guzman.

Political prisoners remain a key sticking point

Despite Cuba's stance, the issue of political prisoners continues to be a major flashpoint in U.S.-Cuba relations.

U.S. Ambassador to Cuba Mike Hammer recently voiced concern for a 16-year-old detainee, Jonathan David Muir Burgos, who was reportedly arrested during protests over widespread power outages on the island.

In a message directed to the teen's parents, Hammer said, "Tell him on behalf of the U.S. government and the embassy, we are worried about him and he has our support."

A State Department spokesperson said the White House remains committed to securing the release of all political prisoners in Cuba.

"As President Trump has stated, a new dawn for Cuba is coming very soon," the spokesperson said. "The Cuban regime should stop playing games as direct talks are occurring. They have a small window to make a deal."

Quiet talks signal high stakes for both countries

The confirmation of secret meetings underscores the high stakes for both governments, as Washington seeks concessions and Havana navigates mounting economic challenges and international scrutiny.

While both sides indicate a willingness to negotiate, their public statements reveal deep divisions, particularly over human rights concerns and the conditions for any potential agreement, leaving the outcome of the talks uncertain.