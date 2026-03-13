Cuba's announcement of 51 prisoners released doesn't exactly mean political prisoners, South Florida expert says

The Cuban government confirmed Friday it will release 51 prisoners in the coming days, but has not specified whether the individuals are considered political prisoners. The announcement follows Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's acknowledgment that officials from Cuba and the United States have engaged in discussions to address bilateral differences between the two countries.

Cuban authorities indicated the prisoners will be released due to "good conduct." Hours before Díaz-Canel's press conference, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Relations issued a note announcing the decision.

The announcement drew immediate attention in South Florida amid calls from the Trump administration for Cuba to free political prisoners.

What Diáz-Canel said about the reason behind the prisoner exchange

During the press conference, Díaz-Canel characterized the decision as a sovereign practice, stating Cuba was not pressured to take the step. He described the measure as humanitarian, noting those being released maintained good behavior while incarcerated.

However, analysts questioned the lack of details about the prisoners.

"Release of prisoners — they didn't use the word political," said Andy Gomez, a senior fellow at the University of Miami and an expert on Cuban politics and U.S.-Cuba relations. Gomez noted the Cuban government has historically denied holding political prisoners, instead accusing critics and protesters of common criminal offenses.

"I want to see before we react who the 51 are they're releasing out of thousands," Gomez added. "Who are they? Provide us with that list."

Cuba stated the planned release is being carried out "in the spirit of goodwill and close, fluid relations with the Vatican." Gomez also referenced reports that Pope Leo XIV has encouraged negotiations between the two nations.

"We have seen and read that Pope Leo has requested negotiations between Cuba and the United States that can lead to a solution," Gomez said. "But clearly to me after today, I'm not sure that Cuba wants a solution."

Human rights organizations express concern for political detainees

Human rights organizations allege Cuban authorities have long targeted government critics. According to Human Rights Watch, political detainees in Cuba have faced intimidation, limited access to food and medical care, and detention in overcrowded facilities.

Díaz-Canel also confirmed ongoing talks with U.S. officials. He said the talks are "aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences between our two nations," and are meant to move away from confrontation.

Gomez also expressed concerns about a recent deadly incident involving a Florida-flagged boat in Cuban waters. Cuban authorities reported the vessel opened fire on troops, prompting a response that killed four of the 10 Cuban-American men on board.

Díaz-Canel stated Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials would be allowed to visit Cuba in connection with the case. However, Gomez voiced skepticism that such cooperation will occur. "After today and his announcement, I think it's less likely that he would let the FBI investigate," Gomez commented.

Gomez warned that tensions could increase if Cuban exiles, frustrated with the pace of change, take matters into their own hands.

"There are many Cubans in exile who have been waiting for change," he said. "Some have argued that the only change in Cuba will come if Cubans take it upon themselves."

He concluded the recent developments could shift the tone of discussions, but the Cuban government appears unwilling to take steps that could threaten the current political system on the island.