Thousands gather in Miami for a caravan asking the Trump administration to help put an end to the 67-year Cuban regime

More than a thousand people are gathering Saturday afternoon in Miami for one cause: a free Cuba.

U.S. and Cuban flags fly together at Tropical Park in a show of solidarity.

They are asking the U.S. government to help put an end to 67 years of oppression in Cuba.

"I'm here supporting the liberty of the Cuban people, which is way long overdue," said a supporter.

The gathering is a part of a car caravan heading from Tropical Park to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity (also known as La Ermita de la Caridad), organized by the Cuban Anti-Communist Foundation. At Our Lady of Charity, they will unveil the "Oswaldo Paya bench," named after a Cuban activist who was killed on the island by the Cuban government."

Organizers say that the caravan is " intended to deliver a clear message to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio: the Cuban diaspora, Cuba's opposition, and civil society support maximum pressure and demand actions, not words, after decades of failed dialogues and broken commitments by Cuba's ruling regime."

The caravan took place just a few days after a deadly confrontation in Cuban waters

This happened one day after the Cuban media showcased the ammunition they claim was on board a Florida-registered 24-foot boat with 10 men on board. They were shot at by the Cuban government off the coast of Cuba, and they reported that three were killed after initially reporting that four died.

"What we have seen today is proof that we, the Cuban people, know that we are on the threshold of change, and more than that, we are ready for that change. The Democratic forces are ready," said Rosa Maria Paya Cuban Activist.

With Cuba in their hearts, Cuban Americans feel they are one step closer to a free Cuba.

"I am feeling overwhelmed. I'm also feeling very grateful for the Cuban people for the Cuban nation that lives on the island and in exile that is united in our goal of seeing a free Cuba very soon," said Paya.