School crossing guard hospitalized after being struck outside Somerset Academy Charter High School, MDSO says

Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school crossing guard at a southwest Miami-Dade high school on Thursday afternoon.

According to the public information officer of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the school crossing guard was struck outside Somerset Academy Charter High School, located at 12425 Southwest 248th Street.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that they responded to a call about a pedestrian hit, and they airlifted the crossing guard to Jackson South's Ryder Trauma Center.

The patient is currently listed as a trauma alert, but the condition and identity of the crossing guard struck are unknown.

Chopper 4 captured a black Tesla on the scene surrounded by crime scene tape and MDSO vehicles.

MDSO is expected to provide the media with more information about the crash Thursday evening.

No additional information was released, including whether anyone is facing charges or if the driver stayed on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are available.