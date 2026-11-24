Mitch Novick was playing his trumpet at South Pointe Park on Monday evening when he spotted a massive crocodile swimming in the water.

"There was this monster! Prehistoric creature, and I was jolted. He must've been between 10-12 feet … and scary-looking," Novick said.

Novick, who has lived in South Beach for decades, captured footage of the reptile on his phone and said he had never seen anything like it in the area before. "I was shocked! It was a real beast," he added.

Ron Magill, who has worked at Zoo Miami for more than 40 years, confirmed the animal in the video is a crocodile.

"This makes sense; crocodiles tend to prefer brackish salt water, which is why you would see one on Miami Beach," Magill said.

Magill explained that despite their intimidating appearance, crocodiles are not naturally aggressive toward humans.

"They will usually avoid human contact. That being said, please don't approach them; please don't try to feed them," Magill warned. "Feeding them, of course, is illegal, and the reason it's illegal is because they lose their natural fear of humans."

Tourists visiting the area voiced concern after seeing the video footage.

"It's kind of concerning because we're swimming here. We're coming from Boston to like get away from the snow, and now we got crocodiles," said Matt Tracy.

Magill advises beachgoers to stay out of the water if a crocodile is spotted. He also urged dog owners to keep pets away from the rocky shoreline, particularly at sunrise and sunset when crocodiles are actively hunting.