'Crisis in the Caribbean: The impact on South Florida' townhall will examine impact of migration on South Florida

MIAMI -- The Miami Herald, the news partner for CBS 4, on Thursday will host a panel discussion to discuss the impact migration from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and other places is having on South Florida.

The live panel and town hall session will be hosted by CBS Miami anchor Eliott Rodriguez and include local immigration experts Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski; Office of New Americans former director Krystina François; Church World Service resettlement senior outreach specialist Reuben Rojas, Haitian Bridge Alliance executive director Guerline Jozef.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Miami-Dade College's Wolfson Campus Auditorium, 300 NE 2nd Ave., 1261 (Building 1, 2nd floor)

