Crane overturns between residential buildings in NE Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A crane overturned between two homes in Northeast Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.

CBS4 Chopper images showed the massive crane overturned over two homes along NE 11th Street and 20th Avenue.

No word yet on what caused the crane to overturn or if anyone was hurt.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor is on the way to the scene and will bring you a live update at 7 p.m.

February 7, 2024

