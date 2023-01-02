Watch CBS News
South Florida couples celebrate New Year's babies

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The new year brought new bundles of joy to several South Florida couples.

liaxandra-dolne.png
Liaxandra Dolne Broward Health Coral Springs

Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at midnight on January 1, 2023.

Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family. 

She is the couple's first baby.

Baptist Health South Florida said they welcomed a healthy baby boy named Dimas.

Born at 12:05 a.m. at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, he weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 ¾. He too was the couple's first child.

baptist-health-dimas.jpg
Happy Birthday Dimas Baptist Health South Florida

Memorial Healthcare System welcomed two babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023.

Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.

Liam, born at 3:05 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West, is the son of Shiraz Sanker and Alexander Poliakov. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 18.9 inches long.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 10:11 AM

