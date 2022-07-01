Coral Springs woman struck, killed by bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs woman died Thursday morning after she was struck by a Broward transit bus.

According to investigators, the driver was beginning to turn into the bus depot at 101 NW 1st Avenue when the vehicle's front tire struck Maria Zevallos' foot as she was crossing the road within the terminal.

As the vehicle continued to turn, Zevallos fell to the ground and was hit by the rear of the vehicle.

She died.

Broward sheriff's traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.