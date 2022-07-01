Watch CBS News
Local News

Coral Springs woman struck, killed by bus in Fort Lauderdale

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs woman died Thursday morning after she was struck by a Broward transit bus.

According to investigators, the driver was beginning to turn into the bus depot at 101 NW 1st Avenue when the vehicle's front tire struck Maria Zevallos' foot as she was crossing the road within the terminal.

As the vehicle continued to turn, Zevallos fell to the ground and was hit by the rear of the vehicle.

She died.

Broward sheriff's traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 3:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.