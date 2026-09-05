Former Coral Springs school resource officer fired amid claims of inappropriate conduct

A former school resource officer at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs is off the force now that an internal report alleges inappropriate conduct with two former students.

The report, which CBS News Miami reviewed, was difficult to follow at times because of the redactions. It involved the actions allegedly taken by Raymond Kerner, which Coral Springs' police chief said were inexcusable. Kerner allegedly behaved sexually and inappropriately with the former students, who came forward in April 2026.

Raymond Kerner Coral Springs Police Department

One former student claimed that when she was 21 years old, several years after graduation, Kerner allegedly put his hand down her shirt to give her money. The other former student alleges Kerner made a video call to her via FaceTime, allegedly fondling himself while showing her porn in his school office.

Kerner was removed from his most recent post at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, where Coral Springs Police said he had been working part-time as a school resource officer prior to his firing. The department said it tried to file charges, but the state attorney's office said the statute of limitations had passed.

The department noted that Kerner worked at the high school for eight years, from 2013 until 2021. The chief of police is now concerned about other potential victims and is asking anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.