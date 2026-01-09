Coral Springs protesters demand accountability after ICE shooting of Renee Good

Nationwide protests are underway after the shooting death of 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, including one demonstration Friday evening in South Florida.

Protesters gathered along University Drive near Sample Road in Coral Springs to denounce the actions of ICE. They filled the sidewalk and held signs declaring "enough is enough."

Messages of anger and frustration

"If you're not angry, you're not paying attention," "ICE belongs in drinks," and "resist" were among the messages on display.

Demonstrators said they are exhausted by what they describe as troubling events happening across the country.

"Sad to think that someone could be just normal, innocent, and be dead the next day," said Jim Garitty, a protester.

"Every day we wake up and some other appalling thing that we have never thought of before has suddenly happened," said Bonnie O'Leary, a protester.

Families and multiple generations join in

The protest drew people of all ages and backgrounds.

Rich Rosenberg attended with his daughter, Pam Fisher, who said younger generations inspired them to show up.

"Fourth generation coming. My grandson, his great on its way, and we are just out here to make sure the world is going to be a safe place where he has opportunities. Where he has equities. Where he has optimism. That's what we're looking for," Fisher said.

New video shows agent's perspective

For the first time, a video reposted by the White House shows the ICE agent's point of view just before he shot and killed Good in Minneapolis.

As the new angle circulates, the organizer of the Coral Springs protest called the agent's actions dangerous.

"I think that woke a lot of people up to say this is out of control. And this is not happening just to undocumented Black and brown people. This is happening to everyone," said Christine Calareso Bleecker, founder of Joyful Resistance.

Vigil planned at ICE facility

The same group that organized Friday's protest plans to hold a vigil Sunday outside the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, an ICE facility where people are detained.