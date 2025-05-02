Coral Springs man yells to family "Get out" before setting fire in home, police say

A man is accused of dousing his family's Coral Springs home with gasoline before setting it on fire, police say.

Jaqueline Louima told police she was in her room when she heard her cousin screaming "Don't do that." When she went to the living room to see what was going on, she found gasoline on the furniture and floor, according to the incident report.

She said that's when her son, 29-year-old Jacqulin Oneuil, started screaming "Everybody out," according to the report.

She allegedly told investigators when she and the rest of the family left the home on Northwest 73rd Way, Oneuil used a small lighter to ignite the gas. According to Louima, about three hours before the fire she gave her son $20 to buy food. She said she thinks he used it to buy the gas. Surveillance video from a nearby Wawa store shows him doing just that, according to the police.

Louima said Oneuil had mental health issues and had previously threatened to burn down the house, according to the report.

Oneuil's brother, Anthony Laurent, was also inside the home before the fire was set. He told police he heard the screaming and when he opened his bedroom door, he found large puddles of gas on the floor. He said his brother then told him "Get out the house. I'm about to burn the house down," according to the report.

According to police, the fire caused substantial damage in the home, primarily in the living room, and it's now uninhabitable.

When investigators tried to interview Oneuil, he refused to answer any questions, according to police.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with first degree arson.