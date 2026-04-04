Coral Springs mourns former Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen as community honors her legacy

City leaders and community members in Coral Springs are mourning former Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, a dedicated public servant whose life was cut short.

Metayer Bowen was the first Haitian American and the first Black woman to serve on the city commission. She was also rumored to be preparing a run for Congress.

Jeff Adelman remembered Metayer Bowen as a trailblazer and a unifier.

"She was really somebody who believed in bringing people together," Adelman said.

"We were all excited for what she was going to do. Now we're all just picking up the pieces," he added.

Community honors Nancy Metayer Bowen's legacy in Coral Springs

The city continued honoring her legacy Saturday, as a memorial outside City Hall has grown over the past several days.

"She meant the best for the city of Coral Springs. She was so loving to everybody," said Coral Springs City Commissioner Joseph McHugh.

Police say officers found Metayer Bowen dead in her home after responding to a welfare check Wednesday. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, has been charged with premeditated murder. Investigators say there are no other suspects but have not released a motive.

Dozens of friends and supporters later held a march for peace near the Coral Springs Museum of Art, gathering to share words of encouragement and condemn the violence. Those in attendance emphasized their desire to ensure Metayer Bowen's legacy lives on.

"Maybe find some solace. There's no way to find answers, but we can be here together as a community to support one another and really honor her memory," said Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.

The city of Coral Springs has also created a webpage to provide updates on the case, aiming to keep the public informed while preserving Metayer Bowen's legacy of service and unity.