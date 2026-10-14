South Florida nonprofit proposes turning Broward hotel into affordable housing for veterans

A new proposal moving forward in Coral Springs aims to address one of the most pressing issues facing South Florida veterans: the rising cost of housing.

With rents continuing to climb, finding an affordable place to live has become increasingly difficult for military service members returning home and veterans living on limited incomes.

To help tackle the issue, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is offering to purchase and renovate the La Quinta Inn on University Drive, north of Sample Road, converting the hotel into apartments for veterans.

The sale is not yet complete, and the city of Coral Springs will finish vetting the proposal in November and December.

For local veterans, the initiative comes at a critical time. Bob Lavoie, a Vietnam veteran who served as an Army specialist, said housing affordability is a dominant topic of discussion.

"It's unaffordable. The prices are crazy," Lavoie said. "I know a veteran who's paying $1,800 for one room."

To qualify for a unit, veterans must have an honorable discharge and agree to a background check. The proposed studio and one-bedroom units would rent for between $1,000 and $1,200 a month, with all utilities included.

Community members are also working to support the effort. Kerri Gordon with Mission BBQ is raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by selling promotional cups to help make the development a reality.

"It can be permanent housing, or it can be a stepping stone," Gordon said.