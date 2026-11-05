Broward caregiver accused of stealing over $200,000 from elderly client, but son says "someone is setting her up"

A 60-year-old caregiver was arrested Thursday after authorities accused her of stealing more than $200,000 from an elderly client in Coral Springs.

Maureen Wade faces charges of grand theft of $100,000 or more, criminal use of personal identification without consent for $50,000 or more, and exploitation of an elderly person involving $100,000 or more, according to court documents.

Police said the investigation began in March after the victim told family members she was "running out of money". The victim's niece and her husband subsequently uncovered suspicious account activity, noting multiple ATM deposits followed immediately by cash withdrawals.

Investigators stated Wade was the only person with access to the victim's accounts. According to court records, 354 cash withdrawals totaling $217,343.89 were made between 2022 and 2026.

Police allege Wade withdrew funds from Bank of America ATMs, Publix, Walgreens, and a Food & Beverage store in Margate. Authorities said 41 Bank of America surveillance videos captured deposits and withdrawals made by a woman matching Wade's description, who was driving a vehicle matching hers.

An employee at the Margate store told investigators he recognized Wade, stating she visited multiple times a week to play the lottery.

Wade's son, who asked not to be identified, defended his mother, saying she earned $400 a week caring for the victim as a favor.

"It's a lie, and someone is setting my mother up," he said. "My mother is a good woman; she's been working two jobs for years and has never been accused of stealing anything, so I don't understand why all of a sudden they're talking about her stealing $ 200,000. "