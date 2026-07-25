Watch CBS News
Local News

Alleged serial burglar arrested overnight at motel, Coral Gables police say

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Coral Gables Police say a man who was wanted for a string of robberies is now in custody and facing a slew of charges.

The department announced Saturday that 38-year-old Felix Gomez had been located overnight at an area motel where he was staying and arrested without incident. He's now charged with 10 counts of occupied burglary.

felix-gomez.jpg
Felix Gomez Coral Gables PD

According to police, Gomez used a crowbar to break into residential buildings throughout the months of June and July. The department said his arrest was made possible by its Crime Suppression Team.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue