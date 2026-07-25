Alleged serial burglar arrested overnight at motel, Coral Gables police say

Coral Gables Police say a man who was wanted for a string of robberies is now in custody and facing a slew of charges.

The department announced Saturday that 38-year-old Felix Gomez had been located overnight at an area motel where he was staying and arrested without incident. He's now charged with 10 counts of occupied burglary.

Felix Gomez Coral Gables PD

According to police, Gomez used a crowbar to break into residential buildings throughout the months of June and July. The department said his arrest was made possible by its Crime Suppression Team.