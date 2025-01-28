Over 2 dozen Chinese migrants in custody after alleged smuggling operation in Coral Gables

MIAMI - Over two dozen Chinese migrants and two alleged smugglers were taken into custody Tuesday morning in Coral Gables after authorities intercepted two vans, police said.

According to Coral Gables Police, the incident took place at approximately 8:03 a.m. near Old Cutler Road and SW 120th St., when authorities received a 911 call about two white vans possibly transporting migrants.

The 26 Chinese migrants were allegedly discovered while traveling in the vans, with each vehicle carrying 13 migrants, police said. The migrants were later loaded onto county trolleys by federal agents, aerial images showed.

The Coral Gables Police Department said the Department of Homeland Security is taking over the investigation.

The incident took place roughly two weeks after Coral Gables police busted a similar smuggling operation.

Another smuggling case in Coral Gables

On Jan. 17, 21 migrants, including predominantly Chinese nationals plus one Ecuadorian and a Cuban, were discovered in a U-Haul truck following an alleged abduction and human smuggling operation.

Around 9:35 a.m. that Friday, a security guard for a homeowners association observed what appeared to be an abduction on Old Cutler Road. The guard reported seeing a Toyota vehicle and a U-Haul truck involved in the incident and immediately alerted a patrol officer, Coral Gables police said.

Police then spotted and stopped both the Toyota and the U-Haul. A woman observed during the alleged abduction was safely removed from the vehicle and officers investigated the contents of the U-Haul.

Coral Gables Police Chief Edward James Hudak Jr. said they believe the migrants may have arrived by water before being loaded into the U-Haul at a location in southern Coral Gables.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.