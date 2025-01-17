Reported abduction in Coral Gables leads to discovery of 21 migrants in truck

MIAMI - Coral Gables Police Chief Edward James Hudak Jr. announced Friday that 21 migrants, including predominantly Chinese nationals, were discovered in a U-Haul truck following an alleged abduction and human smuggling operation.

Hudak said that around 9:35 a.m., a security guard for a homeowners association observed what appeared to be an abduction on Old Cutler Road.

Coral Gables Police Chief Edward James Hudak Jr. CBS News Miami

The police chief said the alert guard reported seeing a Toyota vehicle and a U-Haul truck involved in the incident and immediately alerted a patrol officer.

"The officer took swift action, issuing a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert to notify other officers," Hudak said.

Police then spotted and stopped both the Toyota and the U-Haul.

A woman observed during the alleged abduction was safely removed from the vehicle and officers investigated the contents of the U-Haul.

"Officers opened the back of the truck and found 21 individuals inside, predominantly Chinese nationals, along with Ecuadorian and Cuban nationals," Hudak said.

Identification documents and electronic devices were also discovered in the truck.

Hudack said they believe the migrants may have arrived by water before being loaded into the U-Haul at a location in southern Coral Gables.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.