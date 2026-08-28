More arrests expected after burglary of Coral Gables couple killed in Kenya helicopter crash, police say

Coral Gables police said Friday that more arrests are expected in connection with the burglary of the home of a couple who were killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya on Aug. 19.

Police Chief Ed Hudak said investigators have evidence that the two people already arrested in the case did not act alone and described what detectives have uncovered as a "beehive" of criminal activity.

"We believe, and we have found, that the individuals that are in custody broke into the house where the two individuals, Henry and Adam, resided," Hudak said. "They were probably in there for approximately two days."

Hudak said large amounts of property were taken from the home, including firearms, computers and digital video recorders.

Why do Coral Gables police expect more arrests in the burglary?

Investigators tracked the suspects to a home in Hialeah, where police said they recovered stolen property and uncovered what Hudak described as an overwhelming amount of evidence.

Police did not specify how many additional arrests could be made but said the investigation indicates others were involved. Investigators also have not ruled out the possibility that someone with inside knowledge played a role.

"There is going to be a lot of work that's going to go forward," Hudak said.

Who has been arrested in the Coral Gables burglary?

Geybert Alexander Garcia, 40, and Melany Perdomo, 24, were arrested earlier this week and accused of ransacking the Coral Gables home of Henry Parra, 55, and Adam Hlavaty, 42.

Henry Parra and Adam Hlavaty were killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.

Police said the burglary happened sometime between Thursday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 22, less than 24 hours after the couple's deaths were announced.

Investigators said Garcia and Perdomo stole valuable works of art, jewelry, electronics and personal and business documents, as well as the couple's Land Rover and Porsche SUV.

A ping from the couple's stolen MacBook helped lead investigators to Garcia and Perdomo, according to police.

Both face multiple charges, including burglary and grand theft auto. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and ordered both suspects held without bond and to stay away from the Coral Gables home.

Geybert Alexander Garcia and Melany Perdomo were accused of breaking into the home of a South Florida couple killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.

During their court appearance, a family friend testified about the damage left behind at the home, saying the security system had been broken into and the front door and lock were extensively damaged.

Who were the victims of the Kenya helicopter crash?

Parra and Hlavaty were among seven people, including five Americans, killed when a helicopter crashed in Kenya on Aug. 19 while they were on safari.

The helicopter crashed at 9:13 a.m. while flying from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Journalist José Alberto Suárez, president and general manager of Telemundo 31, Telemundo 49 and Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples, was also among those killed. Suárez worked at CBS News Miami in the 1990s.

Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte was also killed in the crash, his family previously confirmed.

The investigation into the burglary remains ongoing.