Consumer Reports finds best sunscreens to protect your skin: "There's no sunscreen season"

Consumer Reports has new recommendations for the best sunscreens to protect you and your family.

They lab-tested 51 sunscreens.

"I can tell you that the number one was one that was made for kids. It's marketed as a kids sunscreen," said Brian Vines, Consumer Reports' deputy editor.

Best lotion sunscreens

The report's top lotion sunscreens are:

Coppertone Water Babies lotion SPF 50

La Roche-Posay Anthelios kids SPF 50

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Vines explained lotion sunscreen is preferred because you can see how much is being applied.

"The spray can be a little amorphous and if you're spraying it on kids, they might breathe it in," he told "CBS Mornings." "So, really you should be putting a teaspoon on to every part of you. A teaspoon on your face, a teaspoon on each body part, about a shot glass-worth for your body if you're in bikini time."

There are two types of sunscreen: chemical and mineral.

"Sunscreen just on the basics is something that prevents the sun from getting to you. The chemical is doing it chemically, but the mineral actually does a physical barrier that protects you from the sun. They both absorb and deflect those bad UVA or B [UVB] rays."

Vines said Consumer Reports doesn't test sunscreens below SPF 30.

"I personally wear a 50 every day," Vines said. "It's essentially if you burn in 10 minutes in the sun, that level of SPF protection will extend it by the number of the SPF."

He reminds people that it's important to wear sunscreen every day — not just in the summer.

"There's no sunscreen season. Right now between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. is the optimal time that you should be shielding yourself from the sun … but you need sunscreen all year long," Vines said.

Sunscreen application tips

For proper sunscreen application, it's advised to:

Apply 15-30 minutes prior to sun exposure

Apply 1 teaspoon per exposed body part

Reapply every two hours after swimming or sweating