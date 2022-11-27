Consumer Alert: Green Sprouts toddler bottles, sippy cups recalled
MIAMI – More than 10,000 stainless steel toddler bottles and sippy cups are being recalled because of lead poisoning concerns.
Officials say the bottom base of the cups can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains led and could pose a hazard.
The recall includes the Green Sprouts 6-ounce, steel sippy cups. And the 8-ounce straw bottles.
For a refund, contact the company directly.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.