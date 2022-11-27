Watch CBS News
Health

Consumer Alert: Green Sprouts toddler bottles, sippy cups recalled

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI – More than 10,000 stainless steel toddler bottles and sippy cups are being recalled because of lead poisoning concerns.

Officials say the bottom base of the cups can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains led and could pose a hazard.

The recall includes the Green Sprouts 6-ounce, steel sippy cups. And the 8-ounce straw bottles.

For a refund, contact the company directly. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 6:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.