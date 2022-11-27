Consumer Alert: Green Sprouts toddler bottles, sippy cups recalled

MIAMI – More than 10,000 stainless steel toddler bottles and sippy cups are being recalled because of lead poisoning concerns.

Officials say the bottom base of the cups can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains led and could pose a hazard.

The recall includes the Green Sprouts 6-ounce, steel sippy cups. And the 8-ounce straw bottles.

For a refund, contact the company directly.