Confrontation leads to shooting at Pembroke Pines gas station, police say

Police responded to a shooting at a Pembroke Pines gas station on Monday afternoon, where two men became involved in a confrontation that led to gunfire, authorities said.

While the scene at Flamingo Road and Taft Street sparked panic among bystanders, police confirmed that no one was struck by the gunfire.

Confrontation between acquaintances turns violent

According to Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Jason Palant, the two individuals met at the gas station, where an altercation escalated.

"We're still trying to do the investigation to determine that, but it looks like at some point, both individuals ended up at this gas station where a confrontation ensued," Palant said. "It does not appear that anyone was struck at this time."

No injuries among customers or bystanders

Several people were nearby at the time, including customers at the gas pumps and inside the station, but none were injured, Palant added.

Both men involved in the incident are currently being questioned at the Pembroke Pines Police Department as investigators work to determine what sparked the dispute and whether charges will be filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.