Doral-area condo tenants, some in their 80s, endure days without elevator service, residents say

Residents of a condominium complex near Doral say they are growing increasingly frustrated and concerned after their building's only elevator has been out of service for more than a week, leaving elderly tenants struggling to manage daily tasks.

"We had problems with the elevator last summer, and this time it has been over a week. I am furious," said Wesley, a resident of Parkwood Condominiums in the 9200 block of Fontainebleau Boulevard.

"Any one of these people could fall or break a hip. They are in their 80s. If something like that happens, they are handicapped the rest of their lives."

Wesley lives on the fifth floor with his 81-year-old father and 83-year-old mother, who have been forced to climb the stairs daily, sometimes while carrying groceries.

Safety concerns for vulnerable residents

Wesley said the lack of access is putting undue strain on his aging parents and their equally elderly neighbors, many of whom cannot navigate digital communication from building management.

"I just want them to fix the elevator once and for all," he said. "They are not communicating, and if they do, it is electronic. A lot of elderly people cannot access it. It is word of mouth. They check the elevator every day to see if it is working."

He added that other elderly residents declined to speak publicly but share his concerns about both safety and a lack of timely updates.

Persistent problems, limited answers

Alejandro Arcas, who lives on the second floor, also voiced frustration about the ongoing elevator issues.

"I have been living here for two months and the elevator is always a problem," he said.

CBS News Miami attempted to get answers from the building's management company.

A receptionist at Atlas Property Management Services said no one was available Monday to provide a statement. In response to follow-up emails, a company representative said the property manager would not be available until returning from vacation on Tuesday.

As of Monday, residents were still waiting, on foot, for a resolution.