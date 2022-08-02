Watch CBS News
Local News

Compensation sought for South Florida man who spent 16 years in prison

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Senate Democrat has filed a proposal that would pay $817,000 to a man who was imprisoned for 16 years before prosecutors agreed to vacate his conviction because they said he was likely innocent.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed the bill (SB 8) on Monday for consideration during the 2023 legislative session.

The bill would compensate Leonard Cure, who was arrested in a 2003 robbery of a Dania Beach Walgreens store.

Cure was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and sentenced to life in prison, according to the bill.

Cure maintained his innocence but served 16 years in prison.

In 2020, the Broward County State Attorney's Office recommended that Cure be released while it investigated his case. Prosecutors later recommended that the conviction and sentence be vacated, a request that was granted by a judge, the bill said.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 3:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.