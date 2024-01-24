Companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Fort Lauderdale career fair

FORT LAUDERDALE - The employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn has created a list of the fastest growing jobs in the country.

In the breakdown by cities, cargo specialist takes the number one spot for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area, with a 90 percent growth rate over the last five years.

Coming in at number two is private equity associate, followed by sales developmental representative, growth specialist, and psychiatric nurse practitioner.

The list is supposed to serve as a resource for people in all stages of their careers wondering where the emerging opportunities are.

If you're interested in switching careers, to possibly one on the list, CareerSource Broward and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce are hosting a career fair Wednesday at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The convention center is located at 1950 Eisenhower Boulevard.

Hundreds of positions are available. Companies looking to hire at the fair include Advanced Roofing, Broward Health, Broward Sheriff's Office, City of Fort Lauderdale, Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 487, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, and Rick Case Automotive Group.

The career fair is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.

Those attending should bring a picture ID, current resume, and dress in business attire.