Community rallies to support Miami Children's Theater founder after health crisis

For nearly three decades, the owner of the Miami Children's Theater has been the creative force behind one of the nation's most successful youth theaters.

Now, after a sudden medical crisis left Beth Fath in a wheelchair, the South Florida community she has nurtured is stepping up to return the love.

"I love you and thank you," Fath said, overwhelmed by the hundreds of people offering support.

A life-changing diagnosis

In July, Fath suffered a near-fatal case of acute mesenteric ischemia, a severe blood clot in her lower intestine. The condition has left her non-ambulatory, sidelining both her and her husband, Tim, who together have built MCT into a cornerstone of the region's arts scene.

CBS News Miami asked her, "You are a person that doesn't like to ask for anything?"

"No, and I'm the last person that I thought I would see sitting here," Fath replied.

Theater family gives back

Within days, former students, colleagues, and friends began rallying to help with medical costs and to ensure the theater continues its mission. Many reached out after decades apart.

"I was a person that never wanted to have a GoFundMe. It just seemed necessary," Fath said. "The people that I have heard from that I haven't seen in 20 years, longer—college friends of mine, high school friends of mine. The theater community has been amazing."

Her husband, Tim, shared one moment that captured the depth of the support: "It's like Beth said. A kid she costumed for two shows 17 years ago said, 'Beth, please get better.' How do they remember me? It's been gratifying, wonderful."

More than financial help

For Fath, the encouragement has been as important as the money.

"The emotion part is more important to me than the monetary, honestly," she said. "I mean, yes, it's gonna help and it's nice, but some people wait until they die to feel how people feel about them. I feel lucky, really lucky."

Looking toward a milestone

Tim Fath said contributions will not only cover mounting medical expenses but will also keep Miami Children's Theater afloat so Beth can eventually return to her passion: costuming shows and inspiring young performers.

Next year, MCT will mark its 30th anniversary—a celebration the community hopes Beth will share.