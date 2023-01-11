Community involvement in Miami-Dade leads to drag racing arrests

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials said Wednesday that there have been more than 200 criminal citations and over 20 arrests stemming from complaints from the community about drag racing in the county.

Here is what they said about the arrests:

"Last week, police arrested Michael D. Trillo, 20, on charges of facilitating drag racing on a highway, and Eric Gotay, 31, was taken into custody on 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways, along with charges of engaging in a riot, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude an officer after an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, as well as driving with a suspended license."

Additionally, officials said that last year, the Homeland Security Bureau identified, arrested, and charged the main organizer with 45 counts of Facilitating Drag Racing.

"He was a "Spinner," a person who sets up car meets for drivers to perform burnouts, sliding, drifting, and donuts. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, used social media to connect with groups of drivers, police said. He went by "Savagelife" on Telegram and "Savagelyfe CC" on Instagram, according to the arrest form."

Police said drag racing events have led to numerous shootings and vehicular manslaughter.

For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin, EJD at 305-375-1406.