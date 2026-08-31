From Milwaukee racetrack to Miami classroom: Columbus High senior now the 2nd youngest winner in Indy NXT history

A 17-year-old Christopher Columbus High School senior from Miami became the second-youngest driver to win an Indy NXT car race this past weekend in Milwaukee.

Max Garcia was back in class Monday morning, sitting in marine biology, less than 24 hours after crossing the finish line.

"It's just been kind of running around trying not to fall asleep in class today," Garcia said.

Garcia said he first got into a race car at 13, but was too young to compete in the first race of that season. He described a natural comfort behind the wheel at high speeds.

"When I get into a fast car, everything slows down for me. It sounds opposite, but it's something I have had my whole career. I jump into a car, and I can go 140. This feels great," Garcia said.

Ironically, street driving is a different story.

"Oh no, it's tough for me to drive on the street. I hate it so much, but I know there is more to lose. So we will get there when we get there, just drive the speed limit," Garcia said.

Garcia said the path to racing has required real sacrifice, but the choice was easy for him.

"Racing, I have loved it my whole life, and I have loved it more than anything. It was a very easy decision for me to give up stuff to go racing," Garcia said.

His mother has kept him grounded throughout. Garcia said she has pushed school since he can remember.

"She always tells me I can't race forever," he said.

Back in the halls of Columbus, Garcia said the win does not change how he sees himself at school.

"I walk through these halls, I am not an Indy NXT winner; I am just another kid who goes to Columbus," Garcia said.

Before racing became his focus, Garcia said he had other ambitions.

"Before I really fell in love with racing, I always told them I wanted to be a marine biologist," he said.