Lt. Gov. Collins loses court bid to remove Fishback from Florida GOP governor race over residency

On Monday, a judge in Tallahassee ruled that James Fishback can remain on the ballot in the Republican primary for governor.

The judge said Fishback did not violate the law requiring candidates to be a resident of Florida for seven years prior to running for governor, even though Fishback admitted he voted in Washington, DC, in 2020 and bought a condo there at the time, signing mortgage documents stating it would be his primary residence.

The lawsuit against Fishback was brought by his rival, Lt. Governor Jay Collins. On Sunday, Collins spoke about the ruling on "This Week in South Florida" and explained why he believes he is trailing Republican frontrunner Byron Donalds.

"While I don't agree with [the judge's ruling], I respect his decision," Collins said. "I think what he's done is essentially make home is where the heart is, the legal approach to residency. It's not good enough."

Collins said that despite the loss in court, he claims his own internal polling has him moving closer to the frontrunner, Byron Donalds.

"When I go out in the community, people don't want a talking head. They don't want a Fox News correspondent," Collins said. "They want a leader, someone who's on the ground talking to the people, making a difference. It is a two-person race in the primary. It's Byron and me, and we're going to fight all the way to the finish to help lead our state, make a difference at the dinner table, not the boardroom table, and protect our people and way of life."